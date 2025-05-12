Sikkim Celebrates Buddha Purnima with Messages of Peace and Kindness
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang marks Buddha Purnima by extending greetings. He emphasizes the inspirational life of Lord Buddha and calls for embracing his teachings of peace, non-violence, and compassion. The day holds spiritual significance in Sikkim, with over 27% Buddhists as per the 2011 census.
On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt greetings to the public.
Tamang highlighted the transformative journey of Lord Buddha from Prince Siddhartha Gautama, advocating his timeless teachings of non-violence and universal brotherhood as a beacon of hope for humanity.
The Chief Minister underscored the spiritual significance of the day in Sikkim, where over 27 percent of the population identified as Buddhist, according to the 2011 census, urging for a society rooted in kindness and mutual respect.
