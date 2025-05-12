Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Ganjam Village Amid Festival Clashes

In Ganjam district's Pati Sunapur village, clashes erupted during a festival, leading to the arrest of 22 individuals. The conflict injured six police officers and damaged their vehicle. Security forces were deployed to calm tensions. Disagreements over the festival's date fueled the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A coastal village in Ganjam district saw tensions boil over as festival clashes led to the arrest of 22 individuals, including 18 women, on charges of assaulting police officers, as confirmed by local authorities.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Pati Sunapur village, where a group opposing a festival schedule launched an attack on law enforcement, resulting in six injuries to police personnel and damage to their vehicle.

The clashes erupted over differing opinions about the Jogamma Yatra festival dates, causing a road blockade as tensions heightened. Security forces have since been deployed to restore order, while efforts to apprehend remaining suspects continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

