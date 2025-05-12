Tensions Erupt in Ganjam Village Amid Festival Clashes

A coastal village in Ganjam district saw tensions boil over as festival clashes led to the arrest of 22 individuals, including 18 women, on charges of assaulting police officers, as confirmed by local authorities.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Pati Sunapur village, where a group opposing a festival schedule launched an attack on law enforcement, resulting in six injuries to police personnel and damage to their vehicle.

The clashes erupted over differing opinions about the Jogamma Yatra festival dates, causing a road blockade as tensions heightened. Security forces have since been deployed to restore order, while efforts to apprehend remaining suspects continue.

