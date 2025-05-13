Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Pennsylvania

A tragic car crash in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two Indian students, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, both from Cleveland State University, according to officials.

The students were traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike when their car collided with a tree and hit a bridge, leading to their sudden deaths.

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences, assuring the families of support. Meanwhile, another passenger in the vehicle sustained injuries and was promptly taken to a hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)