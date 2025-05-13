Left Menu

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Pennsylvania

Two Indian students, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar from Cleveland State University, tragically died in a car accident in Pennsylvania. The vehicle crashed into a tree and struck a bridge, resulting in Patel and Prabhakar's deaths on the scene. Another passenger was injured and hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-05-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 06:53 IST
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Pennsylvania
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic car crash in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two Indian students, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, both from Cleveland State University, according to officials.

The students were traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike when their car collided with a tree and hit a bridge, leading to their sudden deaths.

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences, assuring the families of support. Meanwhile, another passenger in the vehicle sustained injuries and was promptly taken to a hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025