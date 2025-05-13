Left Menu

Entertainment Industry Trials: Diddy Faces Jury, Cannes Celebrates Stars

Entertainment news highlights include the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs on sex trafficking charges, Stanley Tucci's views on hosting versus acting, anticipation for the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and industry adjustments following 'GTA VI' launch delay. New appointments and acquisitions also mark significant business moves in entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:26 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a sex trafficking trial in New York City, with proceedings revealing shocking testimonies. As the music mogul fights federal charges, the trial's outcome could dramatically impact his legacy.

Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci launches his new culinary travel series, expressing that hosting presents more challenges than acting. The Cannes Film Festival gathers famous stars amid concerns regarding U.S. tariffs on the film industry.

In the business realm, Universal Music Group announced Matt Ellis as their new CFO. Additionally, the delay of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' creates opportunities for other video game publishers to capture the fall release window.

(With inputs from agencies.)

