KISNA Unveils New Showroom in Indore: A Sparkling Tribute to Mother's Day

In a glittering event, KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery launched its third showroom in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day. The new outlet, located on Sapna Sangeeta Road, introduces a collection dedicated to the strength and grace of mothers, offering remarkable discounts on making charges.

The launch event was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of the Hari Krishna Group, who highlighted the brand's commitment to growth in the region, with the Indore showroom being the 8th in Madhya Pradesh. KISNA continues to expand its footprint across India with an aim to become the nation's fastest-growing jewellery brand.

In a gesture of giving back, KISNA organized a blood donation camp and food distribution drive as part of the showroom inauguration. Launched in 2005, KISNA now operates 80 exclusive showrooms nationwide, offering a vast range of diamond and gold jewellery with ethical sourcing and certified quality.

