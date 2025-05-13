Bradley Wiggins Opens Up: From Cyclist Champion to Overcoming Addiction

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has candidly discussed his addiction to cocaine after retiring from cycling. In an exclusive interview with The Observer, the five-time Olympic gold medalist expressed gratitude for being alive today, describing how his life once revolved around addiction.

Wiggins, who clinched gold in four consecutive Olympics starting in 2004 and triumphed in the 2012 Tour, shared chilling details of his post-retirement struggles. At just 13, he was sexually groomed by a coach, a revelation he initially made in 2022. In his upcoming autobiography, The Chain, Wiggins chronicles his battles with addiction and personal debt.

The British cyclist battled a severe cocaine problem until he broke free from it over a year ago. Reflecting on this period, Wiggins admitted to using drugs as a mechanism of self-harm, acknowledging the detrimental impact it had on himself and those around him.

