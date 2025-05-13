Left Menu

Payal Kapadia: From Cannes Jury to Grand Prix Winner

Payal Kapadia, celebrated filmmaker of 'All We Imagine As Light', returns to Cannes as a jury member, joining other international icons. In 2024, she made history as the first Indian director to win the Grand Prix. Her film paints a narrative of a nurse's transformative journey in an Indo-French production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:06 IST
Payal Kapadia: From Cannes Jury to Grand Prix Winner
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia (Image source: Diet Sabya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A year after winning accolades for her film 'All We Imagine As Light', noted filmmaker Payal Kapadia made a significant return to Cannes, this time as part of the esteemed jury lineup. On Tuesday, she participated in a press meet, showcasing her stature among cinema's connoisseurs, preceding the festival's opening ceremony.

Kapadia was in illustrious company, sharing the stage with celebrated personalities such as Hollywood favorite Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, acclaimed French-Moroccan author Leila Slimani, Congolese filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi, and Korean director Hong Sang-soo. Images from the festival were shared by Diet Sabya, capturing Kapadia's presence at the iconic event.

In a landmark achievement in 2024, Kapadia became the first Indian director to win the prestigious Grand Prix for her film. 'All We Imagine As Light' unfolds in a vibrant city setting, narrating the story of Prabha, a nurse whose life takes a dramatic turn upon receiving a mysterious gift from her estranged husband. Accompanied by her roommate Anu, the pair embarks on an enlightening journey to a coastal town where an enchanting forest becomes a refuge for aspirations. An Indo-French project, the film was produced by Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India and earned two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

