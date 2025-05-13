Tom Cruise Urges Aspiring Actors to Master Filmmaking Techniques

Acclaimed actor Tom Cruise, recently awarded a prestigious fellowship by the British Film Institute, has called upon aspiring actors to deepen their knowledge of filmmaking during the BFI Chair's Dinner in London.

Cruise criticized traditional film schools for not adequately teaching essential production and technology skills necessary in the acting profession.

He stressed the importance of understanding technical aspects like lighting and camera blocking, akin to understanding stage presence, to improve performance quality.

Speaking to the gathered attendees, Cruise advised actors to immerse themselves in the editing process and study classic films, learning from legends such as Marlon Brando. The actor revealed his commitment to this approach through creating a detailed six-hour film school video.

Cruise, whose career spans various genres, has made significant contributions to the UK film industry by choosing the country as a frequent filming location. His upcoming film, 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,' is set for a May 23 release by Paramount Pictures.

(With inputs from agencies.)