Mumbai Woman's Photos Leaked: A Case of Social Media Breach

An unidentified individual is under investigation for allegedly leaking private photos and videos of a young woman and her ex-boyfriend on social media. The incident, discovered by the complainant, led to charges under the Information Technology Act and defamation laws as police probe the former boyfriend's involvement.

Updated: 13-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:35 IST
Mumbai Woman's Photos Leaked: A Case of Social Media Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unidentified person is facing legal action after allegedly leaking private photos and videos of an 18-year-old woman and her former boyfriend online, according to Mumbai Police.

A case has been filed under the Information Technology Act and defamation charges under the BNS after the complainant noticed obscene posts on her Instagram account last week.

Police are investigating the woman's ex-boyfriend and examining whether he distributed the photos and videos to others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

