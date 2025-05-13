Mumbai Woman's Photos Leaked: A Case of Social Media Breach

An unidentified person is facing legal action after allegedly leaking private photos and videos of an 18-year-old woman and her former boyfriend online, according to Mumbai Police.

A case has been filed under the Information Technology Act and defamation charges under the BNS after the complainant noticed obscene posts on her Instagram account last week.

Police are investigating the woman's ex-boyfriend and examining whether he distributed the photos and videos to others.

(With inputs from agencies.)