Cannes Acclaim Boosts Indian Film 'All We Imagine As Light'

'All We Imagine As Light,' a groundbreaking Indian film, gained significant recognition after winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. This accolade helped secure its distribution in India. Director Payal Kapadia expresses gratitude for the visibility, aiming to complete a Mumbai trilogy with two upcoming films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:47 IST
Cannes Acclaim Boosts Indian Film 'All We Imagine As Light'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'All We Imagine As Light' achieved a milestone for Indian cinema by securing the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a historic win. The film's director, Payal Kapadia, attributes the festival's recognition to facilitating its distribution in India, allowing the film to reach a wider audience.

The Malayalam-Hindi film, which follows the lives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai, received acclaim beyond Cannes, winning awards globally and earning nominations for prestigious accolades like the Golden Globe Awards. Kapadia shared her gratitude at a Cannes press conference, emphasizing the importance of her movie being watched internationally and in her native country.

Currently serving on the Cannes jury, Kapadia is also working on expanding her storytelling with two additional Mumbai-based projects, envisioned as part of a trilogy exploring the complexities of the city. The 78th Cannes Film Festival, underway, continues to spotlight global cinema excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

