Tranquillised Tigress Sparks Safety Measures in Ranthambore

The tigress Kankati, linked to two fatal attacks in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, was tranquillised for safety reasons. Her involvement in the deaths of a ranger and a child led authorities to halt safaris in parts of the park and consider her relocation to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:57 IST
A tigress named Kankati, suspected of two fatal attacks in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, has been tranquillised, as confirmed by a forest department official on Wednesday.

Authorities decided to sedate Kankati after she approached a hotel at the forest's edge. The tigress is held in an enclosure pending a decision on her relocation.

The attacks included the deaths of ranger Devendra Chaudhary and a young boy, believed linked to Kankati, a cub of tigress Arrowhead. Experts suggest that previously feeding the cubs may have diminished their fear of humans, prompting these attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

