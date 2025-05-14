Tranquillised Tigress Sparks Safety Measures in Ranthambore

A tigress named Kankati, suspected of two fatal attacks in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, has been tranquillised, as confirmed by a forest department official on Wednesday.

Authorities decided to sedate Kankati after she approached a hotel at the forest's edge. The tigress is held in an enclosure pending a decision on her relocation.

The attacks included the deaths of ranger Devendra Chaudhary and a young boy, believed linked to Kankati, a cub of tigress Arrowhead. Experts suggest that previously feeding the cubs may have diminished their fear of humans, prompting these attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)