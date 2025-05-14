Lights, Camera, Romance: 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' Sets the Stage for Comedy Sequel

The much-anticipated sequel 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' is set to continue the romantic-comedy legacy of its predecessor. Featuring stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, the film promises to weave a tale filled with humor and heart.

Currently being filmed in the scenic landscapes of Uttarakhand, the sequel is the brainchild of writer-director Prasshant Jha and producer Vinod Bachchan, known for hits like 'Tanu Weds Manu'. The duo aims to introduce fresh narratives and dynamic characters to the 'Ginny Weds Sunny' universe.

The original film, which gained widespread popularity after its Netflix debut, forms the foundation for 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2'. With a blend of romance and comedic charm, this sequel vows to captivate audiences once again.

