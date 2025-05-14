Left Menu

Cassie Testifies Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in High-Profile Trial

Cassie, the former girlfriend of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, testified in court about enduring physical abuse during their relationship, allegedly intensified by her attempts to resist. Combs faces charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and more, potentially leading to a life sentence.

Updated: 14-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:02 IST
In a high-profile trial, Casandra Ventura, known by her stage name Cassie, took the stand against her former partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, describing a decade-long period marked by abuse and coercion.

Ventura detailed harrowing experiences from Combs' infamous "Freak Off" parties, where she alleges the mogul's violence left her with significant physical injuries. Her testimony serves as a critical component of the prosecution's case.

If found guilty, Combs faces severe legal repercussions, including a potential life sentence. The trial, unfolding in Manhattan federal court, has drawn widespread attention, with Combs maintaining his innocence regarding all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

