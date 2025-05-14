Cassie Testifies Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in High-Profile Trial

In a high-profile trial, Casandra Ventura, known by her stage name Cassie, took the stand against her former partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, describing a decade-long period marked by abuse and coercion.

Ventura detailed harrowing experiences from Combs' infamous "Freak Off" parties, where she alleges the mogul's violence left her with significant physical injuries. Her testimony serves as a critical component of the prosecution's case.

If found guilty, Combs faces severe legal repercussions, including a potential life sentence. The trial, unfolding in Manhattan federal court, has drawn widespread attention, with Combs maintaining his innocence regarding all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)