Miss World 2025: Beauty with Purpose and Meaningful Impact

The Miss World 2025 pageant has emerged as a beacon of social change, as contestants leverage their platforms to champion various social causes. The 'Beauty with a Purpose' initiative of the Miss World Organisation celebrated these initiatives, focusing on contestants' commitment to social responsibility.

Participating contestants have spearheaded a myriad of causes, earning accolades for their visionary projects. Miss India World Nandini Gupta's 'Project Ekta' aims at empowering differently-abled individuals, drawn from personal experiences. Miss World Nepal Srichchha Pradhan integrates ancient principles into climate strategies, honoring her cultural roots.

Miss World Canada Emma Morrison's 'Ribbons' initiative empowers women and girls, while Miss World Malaysia Saroop Roshi has championed mental health advocacy for young people. Adding to the celebration, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for his commendable pandemic relief work.

