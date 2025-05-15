Baristas Brew Up Strike Against Starbucks' New Dress Code
Starbucks baristas have initiated strikes across 75 US stores in protest of a new dress code that requires specific attire, limiting their previous leeway in clothing options. The union claims the changes were made without proper negotiation and plans to file a complaint for fair bargaining practices.
More than 1,000 Starbucks baristas from 75 stores across the United States have launched strikes since Sunday, opposing a newly enforced dress code. According to Starbucks Workers United, the union representing these employees, the coffee chain's new attire regulations require solid black shirts and khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.
Previously, baristas had more flexibility with dark colors and patterns under their aprons. Starbucks argues this change is intended to enhance uniformity and customer experience by making green aprons more prominent. However, the union insists that such policy changes should involve collective bargaining, arguing that the focus on attire is misguided.
While Starbucks said the strike minimally affects its operations, the company stated it would address the union's concerns by returning to negotiations in February 2024. Meanwhile, the union has approached the National Labor Relations Board with an allegation of unfair labor practices concerning the dress code imposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
