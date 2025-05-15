Cannes Chaos, HBO Comeback, and Controversies: A Glimpse into Entertainment News

The Cannes Film Festival's latest dress code requiring modest attire surprised Oscar winner Halle Berry, prompting an outfit change. The festival's new rules strictly prohibit voluminous wardrobes and any form of nudity on the sought-after red carpet.

Warner Bros Discovery aims for international expansion with the revival of HBO Max branding, while further attention is diverted to serious allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs from his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, streaming popularity continues as Disney announces a new ESPN service, and Netflix reveals growth figures for its advertiser-supported plan.

In Paris, actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty of sexual assault, receiving an 18-month suspended sentence. Legal proceedings involving key entertainment figures continue to draw public interest, illustrating the ongoing impact of the #MeToo movement within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)