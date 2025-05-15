Left Menu

Cannes Chaos, HBO Comeback, and Controversies: A Glimpse into Entertainment News

The Cannes Film Festival imposes a new dress code, forcing Halle Berry to switch attire. Warner Bros Discovery revives the HBO Max brand globally. Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious allegations from his ex-girlfriend, while Gerard Depardieu is convicted of sexual assault. Disney and Netflix share updates on their streaming services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:29 IST
Cannes Chaos, HBO Comeback, and Controversies: A Glimpse into Entertainment News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cannes Film Festival's latest dress code requiring modest attire surprised Oscar winner Halle Berry, prompting an outfit change. The festival's new rules strictly prohibit voluminous wardrobes and any form of nudity on the sought-after red carpet.

Warner Bros Discovery aims for international expansion with the revival of HBO Max branding, while further attention is diverted to serious allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs from his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, streaming popularity continues as Disney announces a new ESPN service, and Netflix reveals growth figures for its advertiser-supported plan.

In Paris, actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty of sexual assault, receiving an 18-month suspended sentence. Legal proceedings involving key entertainment figures continue to draw public interest, illustrating the ongoing impact of the #MeToo movement within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025