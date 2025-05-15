Left Menu

Srichcha Pradhan's Environmental Call: A Shift from Saving to Respecting Nature

Srichcha Pradhan, Nepal's Miss World contestant, advocates for a climate action plan that emphasizes reconnecting with nature rather than grandiose savior efforts. Her Beauty With a Purpose project aims to inspire tangible change by promoting sustainable living and respecting the earth’s elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:36 IST
Srichcha Pradhan's Environmental Call: A Shift from Saving to Respecting Nature
  • Country:
  • India

In a refreshing take on environmental advocacy, Srichcha Pradhan, Nepal's representative in the 72nd Miss World pageant, aims to transform climate action narratives. Her approach encourages individuals to reconnect with nature, moving away from conventional 'savior' complex-driven grand schemes towards a more respectful coexistence with the planet.

Srichcha's environmental consciousness has shaped her lifestyle choices, from zero-waste fashion to eco-friendly makeup. Her paradigm shifts emerged more distinctly through her pageantry experience, leading to her Beauty With a Purpose project that leverages the Miss World platform for social impact. It's about honoring the earth, water, fire, air, and ether, forming her climate action plan.

At the Miss World event, Pradhan showcased her ideals in a traditional Nepali Dhaka saree, celebrating sustainable fashion. She addressed global concerns about rising temperatures and its ramifications, advocating for mindful living. "It's time to slow down and truly reconnect with who we are," said Pradhan, urging for awareness in everyday consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025