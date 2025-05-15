Srichcha Pradhan's Environmental Call: A Shift from Saving to Respecting Nature

In a refreshing take on environmental advocacy, Srichcha Pradhan, Nepal's representative in the 72nd Miss World pageant, aims to transform climate action narratives. Her approach encourages individuals to reconnect with nature, moving away from conventional 'savior' complex-driven grand schemes towards a more respectful coexistence with the planet.

Srichcha's environmental consciousness has shaped her lifestyle choices, from zero-waste fashion to eco-friendly makeup. Her paradigm shifts emerged more distinctly through her pageantry experience, leading to her Beauty With a Purpose project that leverages the Miss World platform for social impact. It's about honoring the earth, water, fire, air, and ether, forming her climate action plan.

At the Miss World event, Pradhan showcased her ideals in a traditional Nepali Dhaka saree, celebrating sustainable fashion. She addressed global concerns about rising temperatures and its ramifications, advocating for mindful living. "It's time to slow down and truly reconnect with who we are," said Pradhan, urging for awareness in everyday consumption.

