India Achieves Milestone with Successful 'Bhargavastra' Anti-Drone System Test

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commended the Indian Armed Forces for the victorious Operation Sindoor and highlighted Odisha's achievement with the successful 'Bhargavastra' anti-drone system trial. The indigenous technology showcases India's defense capabilities, emphasizing the country's commitment to national security under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan extended his congratulations to the Indian Armed Forces for their commendable execution of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the milestone as a testament to India's robust defense mechanisms.

Pradhan emphasized the strategic development from Odisha, where the 'Bhargavastra', an anti-drone missile system, was successfully tested. Developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, this indigenous system marks a significant leap in India's defense technology.

The Education Minister reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to security, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership in preserving India's sovereignty. He commended the faultless precision of the armed forces and recognized Odisha's contribution to national defense innovations.

