Operation Sindoor Tribute: National Tricolour Bike Rally Unites Odisha

In Odisha, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurated the National Tricolour bike rally in Cuttack, celebrating the Indian Armed Forces' valor as part of Operation Sindoor's commemoration. The event saw enthusiastic participation from diverse groups and included a similar celebration in Malkangiri district, emphasizing national pride and solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring display of national pride, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurated the 'Parakram Shobhayatra', a National Tricolour bike rally in Cuttack, as a tribute to Operation Sindoor's success and the valor of the Indian Armed Forces. The rally witnessed participation from a broad spectrum of society.

The event began at Netaji Smarak, drawing government officials, police personnel, NCC cadets, and more. The rally coursed through the city, with participants proudly bearing the national flag, culminating at Swaraj Ashram following a tribute ceremony to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In addition, a similar rally in Malkangiri district, led by local officials, emphasized the community's collective spirit. Participants chanted patriotic slogans and highlighted the armed forces' bravery, spreading a message of unity and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

