Cannes Film Festival Bars Théo Navarro-Mussy Amid Rape Allegations

In an unprecedented move during the #MeToo era, the Cannes Film Festival has banned French actor Théo Navarro-Mussy from attending the premiere of 'Case 137'. The actor faces rape accusations from three former partners despite the case being dropped last month due to insufficient evidence.

Thierry Fremaux, festival director, confirmed to Télérama that Navarro-Mussy would not walk the red carpet. While the investigation remains active due to an appeal by the accusers, Navarro-Mussy's legal representation argues no proceedings are ongoing.

The decision reflects Cannes's evolving stance in light of the #MeToo movement. This year's festival also saw a verdict against actor Gerard Depardieu, underscoring a broader shift toward accountability in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)