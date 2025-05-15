Congress Criticizes BJP's Rebranding of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan to 'MY Bharat'
The Congress has criticized the BJP government's decision to rebrand the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan as 'MY Bharat'. They argue that removing Nehru's name won't erase his legacy and accuse the government of trying to destroy established institutions. The 'MY Bharat' initiative aims to involve youth in civil defense and offers experiential learning opportunities.
The Congress party has voiced strong disapproval of the BJP government's decision to rebrand the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) as 'MY Bharat'. According to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, this move is seen as an attempt to erase Jawaharlal Nehru's influential legacy.
Venugopal emphasized that the NYKS has been essential in providing community service and training young Indians since its establishment in 1972. He argues that transforming the NYKS into 'MY Bharat' reflects the government's disregard for long-standing institutions that have significantly contributed to nation-building.
The 'MY Bharat' initiative, part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, invites young people to engage in civil defense and other essential services while offering various educational programs to bridge the theoretical-practical knowledge gap.
