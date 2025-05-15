Telangana's Sacred Spectacle: A Dive into the Saraswati Pushkaralu

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy immersed himself in the 'Saraswati Pushkaralu', a revered river festival, at Kaleshwaram, where the Godavari, Pranahita, and subterranean Saraswati rivers converge, creating the sacred Triveni Sangam.

The CM unveiled a towering 17-foot monolithic statue of Goddess Saraswati, following which he offered special prayers at the Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Temple. Addressing a gathering, Reddy announced the state's potential investment of Rs 200 crore to enhance Kaleshwaram as a tourist hub for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.

This festival marks the first celebration since Telangana's formation in 2014. Dignitaries including State Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, District Collector Rahul Sharma, and others joined in the ceremonial Pushkara Snanam led by Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati.

