Historic Milestone: First Female Cadets Graduate from NDA
Mizoram Governor VK Singh will serve as the reviewing officer at the National Defence Academy's 148th passing out parade, which marks the historic graduation of the first 17 female cadets. Singh, a former army chief and Union minister, will address more than 300 graduating cadets at the Khetrapal Parade Ground.
The inclusion of female cadets in the NDA began in June 2022, making this parade a historic occasion.

The inclusion of female cadets in the NDA began in June 2022, making this parade a historic occasion. As the nation watches, General Singh (retired) will lend his experience and insights to the new cadets embarking on their military careers.
