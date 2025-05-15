Left Menu

Historic Milestone: First Female Cadets Graduate from NDA

Mizoram Governor VK Singh will serve as the reviewing officer at the National Defence Academy's 148th passing out parade, which marks the historic graduation of the first 17 female cadets. Singh, a former army chief and Union minister, will address more than 300 graduating cadets at the Khetrapal Parade Ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:00 IST
Historic Milestone: First Female Cadets Graduate from NDA
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor VK Singh is set to play a pivotal role at the National Defence Academy's 148th passing out parade on May 30 as the reviewing officer. An official stated on Thursday that the event marks a significant milestone with the graduation of the first 17 female cadets from the prestigious institution.

Singh, who previously served as the Chief of Army Staff and is a former Union minister, will take the stage to address the more than 300 graduating cadets. His presence underscores the importance of this ceremony, held at the renowned Khetrapal Parade Ground.

The inclusion of female cadets in the NDA began in June 2022, making this parade a historic occasion. As the nation watches, General Singh (retired) will lend his experience and insights to the new cadets embarking on their military careers.

