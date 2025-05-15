Lawsuit Filed Over YouTuber MrBeast's Ancient Pyramids Video

Mexican authorities have taken legal action against a firm linked to the prominent YouTuber MrBeast, following a controversial video shoot at the country's historic pyramids, including Chichen Itza.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) explained that while a firm representing MrBeast was allowed to film, they were not permitted to monetize or use the footage for advertising purposes.

The popular YouTuber, known for his extravagant content, shared a video titled "I Explored 2000 Year Old Temples," which featured unauthorized commercial promotion, leading to the lawsuit against Full Circle Media.

(With inputs from agencies.)