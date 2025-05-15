Left Menu

Lawsuit Filed Over YouTuber MrBeast's Ancient Pyramids Video

Mexican authorities have sued a firm associated with YouTuber MrBeast for violating filming terms at ancient pyramids. The permission granted did not allow monetization or promotional use, which MrBeast did in his video. INAH filed the lawsuit against Full Circle Media in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:54 IST
Mexican authorities have taken legal action against a firm linked to the prominent YouTuber MrBeast, following a controversial video shoot at the country's historic pyramids, including Chichen Itza.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) explained that while a firm representing MrBeast was allowed to film, they were not permitted to monetize or use the footage for advertising purposes.

The popular YouTuber, known for his extravagant content, shared a video titled "I Explored 2000 Year Old Temples," which featured unauthorized commercial promotion, leading to the lawsuit against Full Circle Media.

