Celebrating Sikkim - A Golden Jubilee of Sustainable Progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sikkim as the state celebrates 50 years of statehood.

Sarma praised Sikkim for setting a benchmark in sustainable development practices, highlighting its socio-economic advancements since becoming an Indian state in 1975.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the continued prosperity and growth of Sikkim, recognizing its unique blend of natural beauty and progressiveness.

