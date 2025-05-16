Left Menu

Celebrating Sikkim - A Golden Jubilee of Sustainable Progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Sikkim on its 50th anniversary of statehood, praising its sustainable development. Sikkim became an Indian state in 1975 and has since excelled in various socio-economic areas. Sarma wished success and prosperity for the state and its people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:21 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sikkim as the state celebrates 50 years of statehood.

Sarma praised Sikkim for setting a benchmark in sustainable development practices, highlighting its socio-economic advancements since becoming an Indian state in 1975.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the continued prosperity and growth of Sikkim, recognizing its unique blend of natural beauty and progressiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

