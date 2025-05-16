Tragic Fire Claims Lives at Historic Bicester Site

In a tragic turn of events, a fire at a former RAF base in Bicester claimed the lives of two firefighters and a civilian, local officials confirmed on Friday.

The blaze ignited on Thursday in a warehouse located at the historic site, renowned for commemorating aviation and motor sports history. The inferno sent massive clouds of smoke billowing across the region, with witnesses recounting explosive sounds.

Two additional firefighters were severely injured and subsequently hospitalized, as the firefighting teams managed to control the fire by Friday morning, although they continued operations at the scene.

