GJC's Trade Boycott: A Gem Industry Call to Action

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has taken a bold stand, urging the industry to boycott business transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. This call to action aligns with the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor', aiming to express dissent following Turkiye's support for Pakistan, post-Pahalgam terror incident that resulted in 26 Indian civilian casualties.

In a statement, GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde emphasized the significance of prioritizing national interests over business ties. By suspending trade, the Indian gem and jewellery sector intends to set a precedent in favor of the country's safety and security.

Rokde highlighted that this initiative reflects the industry's unity and commitment, marking the sector as a cornerstone of national pride and solidarity. The call is seen as a testament to the industry's resilience and patriotic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)