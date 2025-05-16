Left Menu

GJC's Trade Boycott: A Gem Industry Call to Action

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has appealed to the industry to halt trade with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. This is in response to Turkiye's public backing of Pakistan following a terror attack. The move underscores the industry's solidarity with national interests during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:06 IST
GJC's Trade Boycott: A Gem Industry Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has taken a bold stand, urging the industry to boycott business transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. This call to action aligns with the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor', aiming to express dissent following Turkiye's support for Pakistan, post-Pahalgam terror incident that resulted in 26 Indian civilian casualties.

In a statement, GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde emphasized the significance of prioritizing national interests over business ties. By suspending trade, the Indian gem and jewellery sector intends to set a precedent in favor of the country's safety and security.

Rokde highlighted that this initiative reflects the industry's unity and commitment, marking the sector as a cornerstone of national pride and solidarity. The call is seen as a testament to the industry's resilience and patriotic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025