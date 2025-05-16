Left Menu

OYO Unveils Summer Vacation Special: Free Stays in Scenic Indian Destinations

OYO launches a limited-time free stay program at over 1100 serviced hotels. Offering 1000 daily free stays from May 17 to 24, 2025, it covers popular destinations across India, encouraging travelers to enjoy premium hospitality for free. Booking is via OYO app or website with code FREESUMMER.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:07 IST
OYO Unveils Summer Vacation Special: Free Stays in Scenic Indian Destinations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global hospitality giant OYO is offering travelers a unique opportunity this summer. From May 17 to 24, 2025, the company is providing free stays at over 1100 serviced hotels in India's popular vacation spots. Each day, 1000 free stays are available on a first-come, first-served basis through the OYO app or website using the 'FREESUMMER' code.

This initiative will let guests experience the premium quality of OYO's serviced hotels, known for their superior hospitality and amenities. Select sites include scenic locations like Shimla and Manali, as well as urban centers like Delhi and Pune, making it appeal to both leisure and business travelers.

OYO's COO Varun Jain emphasized the brand's commitment to making travel accessible and enjoyable. The offer reflects OYO's larger goal of providing integrated technology and services to hotel partners across its global network, enabling affordable, reliable accommodations for travelers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025