OYO Unveils Summer Vacation Special: Free Stays in Scenic Indian Destinations

Global hospitality giant OYO is offering travelers a unique opportunity this summer. From May 17 to 24, 2025, the company is providing free stays at over 1100 serviced hotels in India's popular vacation spots. Each day, 1000 free stays are available on a first-come, first-served basis through the OYO app or website using the 'FREESUMMER' code.

This initiative will let guests experience the premium quality of OYO's serviced hotels, known for their superior hospitality and amenities. Select sites include scenic locations like Shimla and Manali, as well as urban centers like Delhi and Pune, making it appeal to both leisure and business travelers.

OYO's COO Varun Jain emphasized the brand's commitment to making travel accessible and enjoyable. The offer reflects OYO's larger goal of providing integrated technology and services to hotel partners across its global network, enabling affordable, reliable accommodations for travelers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)