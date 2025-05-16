Left Menu

Celebrating Literary Legends: Gulzar and Rambhadracharya Honored with Jnanpith Award

The 58th Jnanpith Award was presented to poet-lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya for their contributions to literature. Gulzar, celebrated for his Urdu poetry and Bollywood lyrics, could not attend the ceremony. Rambhadracharya, recognized for his extensive Sanskrit works, received accolades for his profound impact on literature and society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:12 IST
Celebrating Literary Legends: Gulzar and Rambhadracharya Honored with Jnanpith Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned poet-lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya were honored with the prestigious 58th Jnanpith Award for their exceptional contributions to literature. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award on Friday, acknowledging the vast impact both individuals have made in their respective fields.

Gulzar, known for his work in Hindi cinema and revered as a leading Urdu poet, was unable to attend due to health issues. Despite this, the ceremony highlighted his enduring devotion to literature and his innovative contributions to Urdu poetry.

Rambhadracharya, a prominent Hindu spiritual leader, educator, and an author of over 240 books, was praised for his extensive work in Sanskrit literature. His interpretations of significant texts were credited with inspiring the literary community, despite his physical challenges. The President applauded his achievements and wished Gulzar a speedy recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025