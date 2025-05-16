Celebrating Literary Legends: Gulzar and Rambhadracharya Honored with Jnanpith Award

Renowned poet-lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya were honored with the prestigious 58th Jnanpith Award for their exceptional contributions to literature. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award on Friday, acknowledging the vast impact both individuals have made in their respective fields.

Gulzar, known for his work in Hindi cinema and revered as a leading Urdu poet, was unable to attend due to health issues. Despite this, the ceremony highlighted his enduring devotion to literature and his innovative contributions to Urdu poetry.

Rambhadracharya, a prominent Hindu spiritual leader, educator, and an author of over 240 books, was praised for his extensive work in Sanskrit literature. His interpretations of significant texts were credited with inspiring the literary community, despite his physical challenges. The President applauded his achievements and wished Gulzar a speedy recovery.

