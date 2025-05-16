Humanities Councils Sue Over Federal Funding Cuts

In a legal battle over funding, humanities councils are challenging cuts enacted by the federal government. The lawsuit was filed in Portland, Oregon, against DOGE and NEH for withdrawing congressionally approved funds.

These cuts, part of Trump's government downsizing strategy, target cultural bodies, sparking widespread concerns in the humanities sector.

The plaintiffs demand the restoration of funding for humanities programs crucial for upcoming historical commemorations, claiming the cuts unlawfully disrupt vital federal-state partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)