Tragedy Strikes: Fire Devastates Historic Bicester Motor Sports Base

A devastating fire at a former Royal Air Force base in Bicester claimed the lives of two firefighters and a civilian, officials announced on Friday. The site, now commemorating aviation and motor sports heritage, witnessed giant smoke plumes and explosions, prompting an extensive emergency response.

Oxfordshire's chief fire officer, Rob MacDougall, expressed immense pride in the bravery of his team, though he carried a heavy heart regarding the loss. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as "devastating," lauding the firefighters' bravery while hoping for the swift recovery of those injured.

An investigation led by Thames Valley Police is currently underway to determine the fire's cause. Initial inquiries will proceed once the scene is deemed safe, while the local community mourns with tributes and flowers near the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)