Tensions Rise Amidst Shirui Lily Festival Security Concerns

An FIR has been filed by Manipur Police against the president of Kuki Student Organisation Delhi. The charge stems from his threats that Meiteis should be barred from crossing buffer zones to attend the Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul. The Shirui Lily festival is a significant cultural event in Manipur and has become a focal point amidst ongoing ethnic tensions in the region.

The police announced the FIR in a social media post, indicating active efforts for the arrest of Paojakhup Guite. The police efforts have expanded to neighboring states to expedite his capture. Security arrangements have been intensified to protect those attending the festival, which symbolizes Meitei and Tangkhul brotherhood.

The Shirui Lily festival occurs from May 20 to May 24, honoring the state flower in Ukhrul district. Despite assurances for peace from Kuki chiefs, the political climate remains tenuous due to past ethnic violence in the area that began in May 2023, resulting in significant casualties and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)