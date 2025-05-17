Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Strategic Overhaul: Pilgrimage Management & Poultry Policy Thrive

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a dedicated council, the Uttarakhand Dharamsva and Tirthatan Parishad, for better management of pilgrimages like Char Dham and Adi Kailash Yatra. Additionally, the state approved a Poultry Development Policy-2025 to address egg and poultry meat shortages and boost local investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:12 IST
In a bid to streamline the management of its renowned pilgrimages, the Uttarakhand government has established a specialized body. This new entity, the Uttarakhand Dharamsva and Tirthatan Parishad, targets enhancing facilities and infrastructure for devotees flocking to the state's famous Himalayan temples, officials announced.

The council's responsibilities will encompass developing and maintaining infrastructure to ensure pilgrims' journeys are comfortable, safe, and pleasant. The decision, backed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, arises from the increasing number of pilgrims visiting the state annually, attributed to improved connectivity.

Simultaneously, the state cabinet also green-lighted the Uttarakhand Poultry Development Policy-2025. Facing a substantial shortfall in egg and poultry meat supply, the policy seeks to stimulate local investment and foster self-reliance in the poultry industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

