Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple Launches Day-long Annadanam

The historic Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Triplicane, Chennai, has launched a new initiative offering free meals to devotees visiting on Saturdays and during significant festivals. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the scheme, supported by key state officials.

This day-long Annadanam is now available at 13 temples across Tamil Nadu, with 11 added in the last four years. It aligns with existing offerings where free meals are given once daily at 764 temples, extending benefits to about 3.5 crore devotees annually, according to the government.

The initiative at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple fulfills a legislative promise to serve traditional south Indian delicacies such as vada and payasam during the Tamil month of Purattasi, temple car festivals, and Vaikunta Ekadasi, directly benefiting 82,000 annual visitors during these auspicious times.

