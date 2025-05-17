In the picturesque Swiss city of Basel, the excitement for the Eurovision Song Contest reaches a fever pitch as Sweden emerges as the front-runner. Comedy trio KAJ's offbeat entry, a lighthearted song about the joys of saunas, has captured imaginations, overshadowing political tensions.

Controversy clouds this year's event, with debates surrounding Israel's participation due to its recent military actions in Gaza. Despite calls from pro-Palestinian groups to exclude Israel, organizers are determined to uphold Eurovision's spirit of celebration and unity through music.

With millions expected to tune in, the event could witness a special appearance by past winner Celine Dion, though her attendance remains uncertain. As Eurovision strives to bridge cultural divides, its power to unite through diversity and music takes center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)