Left Menu

Miss World Contestants Bring Glamour and Sports to Telangana's Tourism Drive

The Miss World 2025 contestants participated in sporting events and visited tourist attractions in Telangana, including Ramoji Film City. The events aimed to promote tourism and inspire fitness among the youth. Key figures attended, highlighting the state's efforts to boost tourism as a global destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:53 IST
Miss World Contestants Bring Glamour and Sports to Telangana's Tourism Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant blend of glamour and athleticism, the Miss World 2025 contestants engaged in an array of sporting activities at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium and enjoyed their time at the famous Ramoji Film City. The event marked a strategic initiative by the Telangana government to enhance the state's profile on the global tourism map.

The day saw participants practicing yoga, and competing in badminton and chess, all amidst a festive atmosphere. High-profile attendees included Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, and Miss World CEO Julia Morley. Shukla emphasized the message of fitness, while the minister spoke on the potential of tourism in generating employment and cultural exchange.

Touring iconic sites in Telangana, the contestants spotlighted lesser-known marvels, from the 700-year-old Banyan tree in Mahabubnagar to the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple in Mulugu. The Miss World pageant continues in Hyderabad until the end of May, promising to further solidify Telangana's status as a burgeoning hub for tourists and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025