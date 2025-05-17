Miss World Contestants Bring Glamour and Sports to Telangana's Tourism Drive

In a vibrant blend of glamour and athleticism, the Miss World 2025 contestants engaged in an array of sporting activities at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium and enjoyed their time at the famous Ramoji Film City. The event marked a strategic initiative by the Telangana government to enhance the state's profile on the global tourism map.

The day saw participants practicing yoga, and competing in badminton and chess, all amidst a festive atmosphere. High-profile attendees included Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, and Miss World CEO Julia Morley. Shukla emphasized the message of fitness, while the minister spoke on the potential of tourism in generating employment and cultural exchange.

Touring iconic sites in Telangana, the contestants spotlighted lesser-known marvels, from the 700-year-old Banyan tree in Mahabubnagar to the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple in Mulugu. The Miss World pageant continues in Hyderabad until the end of May, promising to further solidify Telangana's status as a burgeoning hub for tourists and investors alike.

