Amit Sadh Applauds Anupam Kher as an Acting Institution

Actor Amit Sadh commends Anupam Kher for his profound influence in the acting world, likening him to an institution. Sadh praises Kher's acting school, 'Actor Prepares', while reflecting on his own career journey. Sadh is set to star in the upcoming mystery drama 'Pune Highway'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:28 IST
Amit Sadh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid conversation with ANI, Amit Sadh, renowned for his roles in films such as 'Kai Po Che!' and 'Sultan', lauded veteran actor Anupam Kher, describing him as an 'acting institute' due to his unparalleled dedication and influence in the industry.

Highlighting the significance of Kher's acting school, 'Actor Prepares', based in Mumbai, Sadh articulated the debate about whether acting can be taught. He argued that with discipline and the right guidance, anyone can master the craft, underscoring Kher's pivotal role in mentoring budding actors.

Reflecting on his career path, Sadh expressed gratitude for the support received throughout his journey and will soon appear in the mystery drama 'Pune Highway'. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, the film, featuring a notable ensemble cast, has already garnered positive reception at film festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

