United States Prepares for 11th International Day of Yoga

Preparations for the 11th International Day of Yoga are in full swing across the United States, spearheaded by a curtain raiser event hosted by the Consulate General of India in Houston. More than 25 events are planned in various cities, including Houston, Dallas, and Denver.

The theme for this year, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' emphasizes the link between yoga, holistic wellness, and environmental awareness. These events are supported by community partners and yoga organizations, aiming to make Yoga Day 2025 a grand success, according to Consul General D.C. Manjunath.

Highlighting the day's global significance, the International Day of Yoga will be observed on June 21, an initiative that began in 2014. The Consulate's focus on youth outreach was evident in a special session at the University of Houston, reflecting growing interest on campus.

