Devipatan Temple's Dazzling Laser Show: A New Era of Religious Tourism

The revered Devipatan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Tulsipur is set to dazzle visitors with evening laser shows and video projections starting soon, according to a statement from the state government on Sunday. The shows will illuminate the temple's history accompanied by music and light displays.

This innovative project is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's overarching strategy to boost religious tourism across the state, following successful initiatives such as the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Located in Balrampur district, the temple will feature a floating fountain playing music, an elaborate multimedia laser show, and water surface projections, as per government sources.

A key attraction will be a 15-20 minute video displayed on water, presenting the temple's history and stories of Maa Pateshwari with added professional voiceovers and animations in both Hindi and English. The aim is to transform Devipatan Temple into a vibrant spiritual destination by blending its ancient heritage with contemporary technology.

