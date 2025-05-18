Left Menu

Devipatan Temple's Dazzling Laser Show: A New Era of Religious Tourism

The Devipatan Temple in Uttar Pradesh is set to enhance its appeal with laser shows and multimedia projections narrating its rich history. The initiative by the Yogi Adityanath government aims to promote religious tourism in the state, merging ancient heritage with modern technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:25 IST
  • India

The revered Devipatan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Tulsipur is set to dazzle visitors with evening laser shows and video projections starting soon, according to a statement from the state government on Sunday. The shows will illuminate the temple's history accompanied by music and light displays.

This innovative project is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's overarching strategy to boost religious tourism across the state, following successful initiatives such as the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Located in Balrampur district, the temple will feature a floating fountain playing music, an elaborate multimedia laser show, and water surface projections, as per government sources.

A key attraction will be a 15-20 minute video displayed on water, presenting the temple's history and stories of Maa Pateshwari with added professional voiceovers and animations in both Hindi and English. The aim is to transform Devipatan Temple into a vibrant spiritual destination by blending its ancient heritage with contemporary technology.

