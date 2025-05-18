Indian Apparel Sector Embraces Sustainable Manufacturing

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced that it has signed an agreement with the Green Business Certification Institute to promote sustainable manufacturing within the garment sector.

This collaboration is expected to raise the number of LEED-certified garment factories in India, enhancing eco-friendly standards and energy efficiency.

LEED certification, a globally acknowledged system, evaluates a building's environmental performance. It signifies a commitment to green principles, resource conservation, and reduced operating costs, benefiting both property value and investor confidence in the long run.

(With inputs from agencies.)