Indian Apparel Sector Embraces Sustainable Manufacturing
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has partnered with the Green Business Certification Institute to enhance sustainable manufacturing in India's garment sector. This initiative aims to increase the number of LEED-certified garment factories, promoting energy efficiency and boosting investor confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced that it has signed an agreement with the Green Business Certification Institute to promote sustainable manufacturing within the garment sector.
This collaboration is expected to raise the number of LEED-certified garment factories in India, enhancing eco-friendly standards and energy efficiency.
LEED certification, a globally acknowledged system, evaluates a building's environmental performance. It signifies a commitment to green principles, resource conservation, and reduced operating costs, benefiting both property value and investor confidence in the long run.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apparel
- Export
- Certification
- Sustainability
- Manufacturing
- India
- LEED
- Garment
- Factories
- Green
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Accused of Undermining Indian Army Over Surgical Strike Proof Demands
Sluggish Private Capital Expenditure Poses Challenges for Indian Economy in Q4FY25
India-Pakistan Border Escalation: Tensions Rise Amid LoC Ceasefire Violations
India's Global Investment Prospects Shine in European Dialogues
Indian Consulates Hold Condolence Meetings for Pahalgam Tragedy Victims