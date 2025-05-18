Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Spiritual Sojourn in Shirdi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Shirdi's famous Saibaba temple, engaging in rituals and exploring key sites linked to Saibaba's life. He performed Padya Puja and was honored with gifts from the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:48 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Spiritual Sojourn in Shirdi
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, embarked on a spiritual visit to Shirdi on Sunday. His itinerary included a visit to the renowned Saibaba temple, where he participated in a ritual and took darshan of Saibaba.

A statement from Vishwa Samvad Kendra Bharat highlighted Bhagwat's visits to significant landmarks in Saibaba's legacy, such as Dwarkamai, Samadhi Mandir, and Gurusthan. The visit was deeply spiritual and reflective, demonstrating Bhagwat's reverence for Saibaba.

During his visit, Bhagwat performed the Padya Puja, a religious ceremony, and was felicitated by the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust. As a token of appreciation, he received an idol of Saibaba and a copy of the Sai Charitra, symbolizing the spiritual essence of his journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025