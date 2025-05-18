RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Spiritual Sojourn in Shirdi
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Shirdi's famous Saibaba temple, engaging in rituals and exploring key sites linked to Saibaba's life. He performed Padya Puja and was honored with gifts from the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust.
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, embarked on a spiritual visit to Shirdi on Sunday. His itinerary included a visit to the renowned Saibaba temple, where he participated in a ritual and took darshan of Saibaba.
A statement from Vishwa Samvad Kendra Bharat highlighted Bhagwat's visits to significant landmarks in Saibaba's legacy, such as Dwarkamai, Samadhi Mandir, and Gurusthan. The visit was deeply spiritual and reflective, demonstrating Bhagwat's reverence for Saibaba.
During his visit, Bhagwat performed the Padya Puja, a religious ceremony, and was felicitated by the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust. As a token of appreciation, he received an idol of Saibaba and a copy of the Sai Charitra, symbolizing the spiritual essence of his journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
