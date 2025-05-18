Miss World Contestants Discover Telangana's High-Tech Public Safety
Miss World contestants visited Telangana, exploring the advanced TGICCC for public safety and urban management. They received grand welcomes, witnessed high-tech demonstrations, and engaged in cultural activities. The visit underscores Telangana's efforts to promote itself as a premier destination for tourism and investment.
In an effort to highlight Telangana's commitment to cutting-edge public safety, Miss World contestants visited the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC). They experienced firsthand the state's advanced security network, as part of the ongoing 72nd Miss World Festival.
From grand escorts by mounted police to a showcase of the state's precision-trained canine units, the visit was marked by a series of ceremonial activities. Contestants also witnessed technology-driven safety measures at the state-of-the-art TGICCC, as they toured its facilities.
The event also included cultural experiences, such as a drone show narrating the city's history and a high tea celebrating local cuisine. The engagement demonstrates Telangana's strategic efforts to promote itself as a global tourist and investment hub, leveraging the Miss World event's international stage.
