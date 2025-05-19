Miss World Contestants Explore Telangana's Advanced Safety Innovations

Left Menu

The 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana showcased the state's commitment to public safety and tourism. Contestants visited the advanced Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center, learning about its emergency response capabilities. Their evening continued at the Telangana Secretariat, featuring local cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As part of the 72nd Miss World Festival, contestants explored Telangana's cutting-edge technologies in public safety during their visit to the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC). This visit highlighted Telangana's dedication to world-class security and secure tourism for both residents and visitors.

The TGICCC is an advanced facility tasked with monitoring and handling emergencies efficiently. The visit included ceremonial elements such as a Pipe Band performance and a dog show, emphasizing the precision of the K9 units. Contestants also viewed an arms exhibition, demonstrating the state-of-the-art weaponry and gear used by local police forces.

Julia Morley, CEO of the Miss World Organization, commended Telangana's commitment to safety and innovation. The delegates later visited the Telangana Secretariat, where they were warmly received and enjoyed local culinary treats like 'Osmania' biscuits. The evening culminated in a stunning drone show, illustrating the city's history and the visionary leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

