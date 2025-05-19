Ensuring Serenity at Shirui Lily Festival Amid Tensions
Elaborate security measures are in place for the Shirui Lily festival between Manipur's Imphal and Ukhrul to ensure its smooth conduct. With threats from Kuki groups, authorities have increased patrols and checks. The event honors the Shirui Lily in Ukhrul district. Precautionary measures aim to protect participants and maintain peace.
Extensive security protocols have been established along the 80-km stretch from Manipur's capital, Imphal, to Ukhrul town, ensuring the peaceful execution of the upcoming Shirui Lily festival starting May 20. Authorities are conducting vehicle checks and patrols to avert any disruptions.
The enhanced security comes in response to threats from certain Kuki organizations against the Meitei community, intending to attend the five-day state-level festival honoring the Shirui Lily, Manipur's state flower, in the Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district.
Both central and state forces are mobilized, with additional reinforcement planned during the event. The police assure a safe procession by implementing precautionary measures, amid enduring ethnic tensions that have claimed over 260 lives in the region since May 2023.
