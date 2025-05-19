Historic Prime Ministerial Visit for Sikkim's 50th Statehood Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to grace Sikkim with his presence on May 29, in celebration of its 50th anniversary as a state. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the potential visit, noting that formal confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office remains pending.

An expected 100,000 attendees are set to welcome PM Modi at the Paljor Stadium, a shift from the initially planned Manan Kendra, which proved too small for the gathering. Chief Minister Tamang emphasized the significance of the visit for both Sikkim and the nation.

In preparation, a high-level meeting reviewed the logistics and security arrangements, alongside plans for cultural events and project inaugurations. Administration leaders and state officials convened to ensure smooth execution, marking Sikkim's transition to an Indian state in 1975 as a milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)