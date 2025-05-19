Left Menu

Selma Blair Celebrates 'Legally Blonde' Legacy: Anticipates New Prequel 'Elle'

Selma Blair, known for her role in 'Legally Blonde', expresses excitement for the upcoming prequel series 'Elle', set to explore the high school years of Elle Woods. With Reese Witherspoon as an executive producer, the show promises to capture Elle's iconic personality. Streaming on Prime Video soon.

Selma Blair (Photo/Instagram/@selmablair). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Selma Blair, who famously portrayed Vivian Kensington in the 2001 cinematic hit 'Legally Blonde', has conveyed her affection for the film. She also disclosed her anticipation to watch the forthcoming prequel series titled 'Elle', which will feature Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods navigating high school life.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Blair reflected on her involvement in 'Legally Blonde', describing it as a significant milestone filled with joyous memories. Blair stated, "It was such a gift," reminiscing not only about 'Legally Blonde' but also referencing other notable works like 'Cruel Intentions' that defined her career.

The prequel series 'Elle' will trace the formative years of Elle Woods, originally played by Reese Witherspoon, diving into the development of her distinctive character. Witherspoon will be at the helm as an executive producer, alongside industry stalwarts including Lauren Neustadter and Marc Platt. Enthusiastic about the upcoming release, Witherspoon noted that fans will gain insight into Elle's teenage years and her unique way of coping with challenges. The series is expected to be released on Prime Video soon. (ANI)

