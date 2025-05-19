Selma Blair Celebrates 'Legally Blonde' Legacy: Anticipates New Prequel 'Elle'

Actress Selma Blair, who famously portrayed Vivian Kensington in the 2001 cinematic hit 'Legally Blonde', has conveyed her affection for the film. She also disclosed her anticipation to watch the forthcoming prequel series titled 'Elle', which will feature Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods navigating high school life.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Blair reflected on her involvement in 'Legally Blonde', describing it as a significant milestone filled with joyous memories. Blair stated, "It was such a gift," reminiscing not only about 'Legally Blonde' but also referencing other notable works like 'Cruel Intentions' that defined her career.

The prequel series 'Elle' will trace the formative years of Elle Woods, originally played by Reese Witherspoon, diving into the development of her distinctive character. Witherspoon will be at the helm as an executive producer, alongside industry stalwarts including Lauren Neustadter and Marc Platt. Enthusiastic about the upcoming release, Witherspoon noted that fans will gain insight into Elle's teenage years and her unique way of coping with challenges. The series is expected to be released on Prime Video soon. (ANI)

