People's Action Urges Memorial for Pahalgam Attack Victims

People's Action, an NGO, has appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to establish a memorial for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The group stresses the importance of remembering the tragedy and seeks to unite political and public support for the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

People's Action, a notable advocacy organization, has appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the establishment of a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In their official statement, the NGO proposed this initiative to honour the memory of victims who suffered during the tragedy on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. They stress the importance of commemorating innocent lives and acknowledging the region's turbulent history of terrorism and religious strife.

Led by founder Sanjay Kaul, the group is reaching out to affected families and fostering wider political support to realize this memorial as a common cause for remembrance and closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

