Tragic Drowning of Three Teenagers at Vargi River

In a tragic incident, three teenagers drowned in the Vargi river in Niwari district, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. The victims, Rohit, Ritik, and Yashpal, were part of a group attending a wedding in Luharguwa area when the accident occurred.

The incident unfolded in the afternoon, about 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, highlighting the often-overlooked dangers of unmonitored water bodies. Local villagers played a crucial role in retrieving the bodies from the river.

Assistant Sub Inspector Shyamlal Ahirwar confirmed that while the teenagers went into the river to bathe, they met a tragic end. Rohit and Yashpal were local residents, whereas Ritik hailed from Tikamgarh. The deceased bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, with the police conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)