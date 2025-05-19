Tragic Drowning of Three Teenagers at Vargi River
Three teenagers, Rohit, Ritik, and Yashpal, drowned in the Vargi river in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district. The incident occurred while they were attending a wedding and decided to bathe in the river. Local villagers helped retrieve the bodies, and a police investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, three teenagers drowned in the Vargi river in Niwari district, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. The victims, Rohit, Ritik, and Yashpal, were part of a group attending a wedding in Luharguwa area when the accident occurred.
The incident unfolded in the afternoon, about 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, highlighting the often-overlooked dangers of unmonitored water bodies. Local villagers played a crucial role in retrieving the bodies from the river.
Assistant Sub Inspector Shyamlal Ahirwar confirmed that while the teenagers went into the river to bathe, they met a tragic end. Rohit and Yashpal were local residents, whereas Ritik hailed from Tikamgarh. The deceased bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, with the police conducting a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Malouli Village
Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga: From Village Girl to State Rank Holder
Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Media Outcry in Madhya Pradesh
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Madhya Pradesh
Devastating Fire from Stubble Burning Ravages Madhya Pradesh Villages