Ailing Elephants on the Mend: Karachi's Medical Marvel
Two elephants diagnosed with tuberculosis in Karachi's safari park are recovering well under the supervision of a Sri Lankan veterinary team led by Dr. Budhika Bhandara. The treatment follows international protocols and will last two months, with continued monitoring to prevent relapse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:37 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Two elephants at Karachi's safari park, diagnosed with tuberculosis, are showing promising recovery signs under a specialized treatment plan led by Dr. Budhika Bhandara from Sri Lanka.
The 17-day intervention, initiated after concerns from international welfare organizations, implements a rigorous treatment protocol designed to ensure the elephants' health and well-being.
Dr. Bhandara, who has extensive experience treating elephants, expressed confidence in the recovery of Madhubala and Malika, stating their treatment and subsequent monitoring are essential for preventing future health issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Opts to Field Against India in Women's ODI Tri-series Clash
Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets in women's tri-nation ODI series in Colombo.
Thrilling Victory: Sri Lanka Outshines India in Women's ODI Tri-Series
Sri Lanka Stuns India in Tri-series Showdown
Sri Lanka Triumphs Over India with Silva's Stellar Performance