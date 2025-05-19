Ailing Elephants on the Mend: Karachi's Medical Marvel

Two elephants at Karachi's safari park, diagnosed with tuberculosis, are showing promising recovery signs under a specialized treatment plan led by Dr. Budhika Bhandara from Sri Lanka.

The 17-day intervention, initiated after concerns from international welfare organizations, implements a rigorous treatment protocol designed to ensure the elephants' health and well-being.

Dr. Bhandara, who has extensive experience treating elephants, expressed confidence in the recovery of Madhubala and Malika, stating their treatment and subsequent monitoring are essential for preventing future health issues.

