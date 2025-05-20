Celebrated Atomic Trailblazer M R Srinivasan Passes Away at 95

M R Srinivasan, a revered figure in India's nuclear science landscape and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, passed away at the age of 95, according to family sources.

A prolific contributor to the country's indigenous nuclear power program alongside Dr. Homi Bhabha, Srinivasan's illustrious career earned him the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. His legacy in the atomic sector remains unparalleled.

In a tribute to his impactful life, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru laid floral tributes to Srinivasan's mortal remains, marking the passing of an era in nuclear innovation and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)