Celebrated Atomic Trailblazer M R Srinivasan Passes Away at 95

Veteran nuclear scientist M R Srinivasan, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, passed away at 95. Known for his work with Dr. Homi Bhabha on India's nuclear program, he was a Padma Vibhushan awardee. Tributes were led by District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:34 IST
M R Srinivasan, a revered figure in India's nuclear science landscape and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, passed away at the age of 95, according to family sources.

A prolific contributor to the country's indigenous nuclear power program alongside Dr. Homi Bhabha, Srinivasan's illustrious career earned him the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. His legacy in the atomic sector remains unparalleled.

In a tribute to his impactful life, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru laid floral tributes to Srinivasan's mortal remains, marking the passing of an era in nuclear innovation and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

